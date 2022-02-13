PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region starting due to snow showers throughout Sunday morning. The advisory will end at 4 p.m. Sunday.
READ MORE: Deadly Double Shooting In Kingsessing Under Investigation
Parts of South Jersey and the shore could see snow showers into the afternoon.Embiid's Dunk, Triple-Double Highlight 76ers' Win Over Cavs
A coating to 3 inches is possible, but the ground will still be holding heat from this week’s warm up. That will melt the snow quickly.
The coldest air will arrive Monday for a frigid Valentine’s Day, but temperatures will rebound into the 50’s by Wednesday. Thursday will be even warmer.MORE NEWS: Residents, Lawmakers Urging Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Declare Disaster Emergency After Kingsessing Water Main Break