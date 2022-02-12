PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The region is gearing up for a weather whiplash of sorts, with tumbling temperatures expected Saturday night after a relatively warm week. Snow will develop after midnight and continue through Sunday morning.
A pair of cold fronts will pass through the area Saturday and Sunday. There will be no real effects from the first one, but the second one will usher in a shot of very cold Arctic air. Temperatures will plummet 25 to 30 degrees by midnight.
Rain will change over to snow, continuing throughout Sunday morning until noon. Parts of South Jersey and the shore could see snow showers into the afternoon.
A coating to 3 inches is possible, but the ground will still be holding heat from this week’s warm up. That will melt the snow quickly.
The coldest air will arrive Monday for a frigid Valentine's Day, but temperatures will rebound into the 50's by Wednesday. Thursday will be even warmer.