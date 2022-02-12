PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s two days out from Valentine’s Day, and the rush for flowers is on. Florists in the Philadelphia area said they are ready, even amid a severe supply chain crunch.
Doors opened at 8 a.m. Saturday at Stein Your Florist Company, and customers were already in and out when CBS3 was there.READ MORE: Delivery Driver Shot Multiple Times In South Philadelphia Drive-By: Police
With the Super Bowl on Sunday, a lot of customers will pick up their flowers today. Monday will be the last-minute mad rush.
Roses are a hit, as usual. They also have exotic flowers and other delights for people to choose from.
Stein has been around for 135 years, so they’ve had some practice with Valentine’s Day. The store planned six months ahead for this big day, starting right after Christmas.
Current owner Patrick Kelly worked with the Steins for 40 years and said they can usually gauge how much to order based on consumer spending. This year has been a bit challenging due to supply chain shortages, higher prices, and a slight drop in spending.MORE NEWS: Shooting In East Germantown Sends 1 To Hospital, Police Say
Of course, there are a lot of people that already put their orders in. But as always there will be options for walk-ins.