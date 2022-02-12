PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — James Harden arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday after the Sixers acquired the former MVP in a trade package headlined by Ben Simmons. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey posted Harden’s arrival on his social media accounts.

The Sixers also got Paul Millsap in the deal and sent Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to Brooklyn.

Even though Harden is now in Philadephia, he’s not playing in the Sixers’ game Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s currently listed as “out, not with the team.”

Some wondered if Harden would ring the bell before the game against the Cavs, but CBS3’s Pat Gallen has learned he will not.

Before the trade, Harden was nursing a hamstring injury, so it’s possible he might not return to the court until after the All-Star Break.

But the team is hopeful that Harden will make his Sixers debut next Tuesday against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center. Maybe he rings the bell before that game? We’ll see.

Harden’s numbers are down a bit compared to previous years, but he’s still averaging 22.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game in 44 contests this season.

Harden and Joel Embiid could be an elite duo that terrorizes defense on a daily basis.