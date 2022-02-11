PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will speak to the media Friday morning, a day after announcing their blockbuster trade to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets and let go of Ben Simmons. The media availability will happen after the team’s practice.
The media availability will take place around 10:45 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia 76er media availability after trading Ben Simmons for James Harden
- When: Friday, Feb. 11
- Time: 10:45 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.