PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Domestic violence continues to shake communities all over the region. This time of year is one of the busiest for domestic violence support centers.

Preventing domestic violence is always at the forefront, especially this February.

With Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday falling only a day apart, the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County is anticipating a high volume of calls.

“Valentine’s Day is thought of as being a day of love, peace, and getting along, but that doesn’t stop the violent patterns that occur within violent relationships,” Executive Director Julie Avalos said.

Avalos says as people gather to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, it doesn’t always end well.

“Drug and alcohol can oftentimes become incorporated with such things as Super Bowl parties and those things can exasperate the violence that exists within families, make things a lot more violent and worse, and therefore put victims of domestic violence in a lot of danger,” Avalos said.

On Friday morning in Clifton Heights, police charged a man with killing his 58-year-old girlfriend and using a machete to dismember her body.

“Our mission is to prevent these types of events and to ensure that when victims are feeling unsafe that they are reaching out to us,” Avalos said.

The Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County provides services such as a 24-hour hotline, safe houses, counseling, and legal services.

The support center says escaping a mentally or physically abusive relationship is not easy.

“We know that when a victim of domestic violence is in the process of breaking up with their perpetrator, the risk of homicide is a lot higher,” Avalos said.

Avalos says if you see warning signs or know someone who needs help, “the best thing to do is to be supportive and let them know that violence is not acceptable and never OK.”

The Delaware County Domestic Violence Helpline is 610-565-4590.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.