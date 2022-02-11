PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Uber driver is recovering after Philadelphia police say he was shot while escaping two carjackers. This happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mayfair neighborhood.
According to police, the driver was near Vista Street and Torresdale Avenue waiting for his cousin with the car running.
That's when authorities said two armed men came up to his car.
The victim got out of the car and tried to run, and the men shot him twice in the leg.
Police said they took off in a 2021 gray Toyota RAV4.