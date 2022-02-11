CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Five people are dead after a Thursday night house fire in Monroe County, according to officials. Sources tell Eyewitness News that several of the victims appear to be children.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. on Brook Road in Kunkletown.

Drone video showed firefighters responding to the scene, smoke billowing out of the home.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with CBS3 for more on this developing story.