PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The founder of the now-disgraced group Philly Fighting COVID is facing new punishment from the state. The state attorney general says Andre Doroshin is banned from doing any health or government work in Pennsylvania for the next 10 years.
He also has to pay a $30,000 fine.
"Mr. Doroshin put people's privacy at risk under the guise of serving as a nonprofit, and he is now being held accountable for those actions," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement. "Under the terms of this settlement, Doroshin must destroy all of the private data gathered through Philly Fighting COVID's pre-registration services, and is banned from doing any work of this kind in Pennsylvania for the next decade. If Doroshin or any of his associates from Philly Fighting COVID violate this order, my office will not hesitate to act."
Philadelphia partnered with Doroshin's group to run the city's first mass vaccination clinic last year.
But the city cut ties with Philly Fighting COVID because of concerns about patient privacy.