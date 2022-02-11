DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced an arrest in a 40-year-old cold case involving the killing of a Marcus Hook teen. Denise Pierson was 18 when she was beaten to death the night of April 14, 1981.
According to DA Jack Stollsteimer, 58-year-old Wayne Walker is charged with criminal homicide, murder, and kidnapping. Peter Horne was identified as a co-conspirator but has since passed away.
Authorities said on the night of Pierson’s death, the victim, Walker, Horne, and two additional suspects were at Horne’s home. At one point, Pierson tried to run for the door. Walker told authorities Horne hit her with a stick, making her bleed. One of the additional suspects helped as Horne tied her up and put her in trash bags.
Walker admitted to officers Horne and the suspects took Pierson behind Marcus Hook school parking lot to the railroad tracks. One suspect then hit her with a railroad spike.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office will release more information during a 3 p.m. news conference.