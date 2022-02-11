CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — A man is in custody after Clifton Heights police say they found him in the process of dismembering his girlfriend after a domestic call. This happened early Friday around 5 a.m. at The Willows Apartments.
According to officials, the call came in around 4:51 a.m. about a couple arguing. Police arrived and knocked on the door, not getting an answer. When they went to the back of the home and looked inside, authorities found a man in his 30s, dismembering a woman's body.
Chief Timothy Rockenback described it as a dismemberment to the head and neck area.
NOW: Murder investigation underway here in Clifton Heights at The Willows Apartments on Springfield Road after police say a man is discovered dismembering his girlfriend early Friday morning. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ij4KQdk2FJ
After taking him into custody, officers found multiple weapons inside the home, including a machete.
Details are limited at this time, but officers will be offered counseling.