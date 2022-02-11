PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Catholic school teacher is under arrest after Philadelphia police say she had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Barbara Corbo, 30, is charged with institutional sexual assault.
According to police, Corbo engaged in the inappropriate conduct back in December along Kelly Drive. She was working at Mercy Career and Technical High School in Hunting Park before being fired last month.
In a letter to parents Thursday, school leaders said they learned of the incident January 18 and fired Corbo the same day.