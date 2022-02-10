PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video they hope will lead to suspects in the murder of an 18-year-old woman. Investigators say the two shooters and another man got out of a Chevrolet Impala and fired 21 shots into a North Philadelphia home.
It happened along the 200 block of West Glenwood Avenue on Jan. 13.
Police say the shooting killed an 18-year-old woman and left a 23-year-old man injured.
The suspects left the scene in the Impala. It has damage to the right side.
There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.