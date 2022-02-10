CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The brand new Philadelphia police headquarters near Broad and Callowhill Streets was shut down Wednesday night due to a leak into the detention area, sources told CBS3’s Joe Holden. Police dispatch confirmed Thursday morning the leak went into the prisoner area.

Sources told CBS3 the drains backed up and overflowed in the medical examiner’s office, which is above the headquarters. That led to the fluids going into the holding cell below.

One source told Holden is was a “disgusting mess.”

CBS3 is hoping to learn more information from officials Thursday.

 

