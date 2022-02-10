PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The brand new Philadelphia police headquarters near Broad and Callowhill Streets was shut down Wednesday night due to a leak into the detention area, sources told CBS3’s Joe Holden. Police dispatch confirmed Thursday morning the leak went into the prisoner area.
JUST IN — Detention area in brand new public safety headquarters for Philadelphia Police is shut down. Sources say drains backed up and overflowed in medical examiner’s office and leaked into holding cell area one floor below. It’s been described a “disgusting mess.” @CBSPhilly
Sources told CBS3 the drains backed up and overflowed in the medical examiner's office, which is above the headquarters. That led to the fluids going into the holding cell below.
One source told Holden is was a "disgusting mess."
CBS3 is hoping to learn more information from officials Thursday.
