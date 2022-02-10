PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is reminding voters mail-in voting is still legal for the May primary. Last month, Commonwealth Court declared Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, but Attorney General Josh Shapiro has appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court.
“Let me repeat that because that is why we are here. Mail-in voting is still legal,” Commissioner Lisa Deeley said. “Our office is proceeding as normal, mailing out permanent absentee and mail-in applications, processing mail-in ballots when they are finalized. Those permanent absentee and mail-in applications for those who signed up to be on the permanent list are in the mail.”
The city says during the 2020 cycle, roughly 40% of Philadelphia voters used mail-in ballots.