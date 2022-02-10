PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So, the Eagles aren’t in the Super Bowl. But while Philly fans hang up their midnight green and silver jerseys, there’s still some excitement in the air.
Sports N' Hobbies conducted a study to see which team — Cincinnati Bengals or the LA Rams — states are cheering for ahead of Sunday's big game. The study used Google searches in each state during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.
It seems like most of the country plans to cheer for the underdogs, er, cats.
The survey said 30 states want Cincinnati to pull off the upset Feb. 13, their first time in the Super Bowl since 1989. Pennsylvania is one of those states with 54% of its residents rooting for the Bengals.
New Jersey and Delaware, on the other hand, aren’t so sure; they’re two of six states split down the middle for Sunday’s winner.