PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cleanup is now the focus in Kingsessing after Wednesday’s massive water main break that dumped around eight million gallons of water into the street, leaving behind a gaping hole. CBS3 was at 56th Street and Springfield Avenue Thursday morning.
The scene played out around 6 a.m. Wednesday when the 48″ break happened, with water rushing into homes and cars as emergency personnel conducted rescues. Around 16 Philadelphia schools closed due to the incident, but they are all reopened for Thursday.
Roads are still closed in the area, with a few alternates available like 49th Street and Woodland or Baltimore Avenue.
The Philadelphia Water Department said Wednesday these breaks are going to happen, leaving crews with one option: respond as fast as possible.
The main was built back in 1921, making it more than 100 years old.
