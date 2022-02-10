PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cleanup is now the focus in Kingsessing after Wednesday’s massive water main break that dumped around 8 million gallons of water into the street, leaving behind a gaping hole. CBS3 was at 56th Street and Springfield Avenue Thursday morning.

The scene played out around 6 a.m. Wednesday when the 48-inch break happened, with water rushing into homes and cars as emergency personnel conducted rescues. Around 16 Philadelphia schools closed due to the incident, but they all reopened for Thursday.

The Philadelphia Water Department is asking for patience as they analyze, evaluate and repair this enormous water main break.

While PWD crews work on fixing the broken water main, the challenges neighbors now face include wet basements and sludge.

“I’m not sure of the route to go. Right now my drain is clogged,” Demar Riley said.

Riley’s basement was completely flooded. The water department drained most of it, but it’s still muddy and wet.

About two blocks away, a contracted PWD crew took hours to remove soaked and damp debris.

“They scrape all the sludge out. We got over 200, 300 bags out there from the floor, all the dirt from the wall. Everything wet that come down, it’s out. Everything’s out,” Garfield Phillip said.

The water department’s customer field services unit was back out Thursday, checking on and assisting neighbors that have been impacted.

Alfred Vaughn hasn’t had heat or hot water since Wednesday morning. He’ll now need to navigate different city agencies.

“That’s what I’m trying to do now, find out who I need to talk to to get this thing started,” Vaughn said. “They said I have to replace some of my utilities because the water damaged them and they’re no good.”

Crews also tended to damaged sidewalks and eroded pavement.

The water department also said they are scheduling a meeting with the community to ensure needs are being met. In the meantime, local and state officials are also offering support.

State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams told CBS3 people should notify their insurance companies and file claims as necessary.

“If you need housing, those who may have been evacuated might need housing because we’re not sure if there’s mold in your house, so we’re helping in regard to that,” he said. “The water department will have resources itself and emergency services, so we’re going to work in a coordinated way to get that done.”

The water department said surrounding streets will be closed for the foreseeable future. A few alternates are available like 49th Street and Woodland or Baltimore Avenue.

The Philadelphia Water Department said Wednesday these breaks are going to happen, leaving crews with one option: respond as fast as possible.

The main was built back in 1921, making it more than 100 years old.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo and Alecia Reid contributed to this report.