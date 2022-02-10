DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Briarcliffe Fire Company is now out of service and shut down due to reports of racial slurs used during a virtual meeting, sources told CBS3’s Joe Holden. There were also comments involving an 8-year-old homicide victim, who a local activist group identified as Fanta Bility.

The sources said the fire company is shut down due to the comments.

The comments allegedly happened during a virtual meeting on Jan 27. In addition to the slurs, members also complained about the “changing neighborhood.”

Bility died last August after being shot outside a high school football game in Sharon Hill. Three police officers are charged in her death after the Delaware County District Attorney announced Bility died from law enforcement gunfire.

According to Delco Resists, the co-founder read the following letter at the Darby Township Commissioners meeting Wednesday night:

This letter is in regards to a virtual meeting which was held on January 27. Briarcliffe Fire Company members thought the meeting was over, but they were still being recorded, and on the audio you can hear Briarcliffe Fire Company members saying racial epithets. Briarcliffe Fire Company members were speaking negatively about Black residents and Black firefighters. There was also a comment made in regards to 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was killed by Sharon Hill Police Officers. Briarcliffe Fire Company members were making fun of the deceased child’s name, comparing her name to grape and orange soda. Unfortunately, much more was said, as you will see on the attached letter. It goes without saying that this behavior is completely despicable. These comments were made by public servants whose main priority should be the safety of their community, no matter the color of a resident’s skin. Racism cannot, should not, and will not be tolerated here in Delaware County and beyond. Residents of Darby Township are calling for the suspension of the Briarcliffe Fire Company members who were recorded in this audio. Residents of Darby Township are understandably concerned for their safety. Darby Township Commissioners held an executive session to listen to this audio recording, and upon returning from executive session, there was a motion made to suspend Briarcliffe Fire Company for 30 days and for an investigation to be opened. I am working on getting the audio clip to you, as soon as I am permitted to. Darby Township residents do not want such blatant racism to be swept under the rug. Please feel free to contact me with any questions.

