CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey schools are getting ready for Gov. Phil Murphy to lift the statewide mask mandate next month. But one district says not so fast.

The mask mandate will end in March and each school district can decide how they want to proceed. Camden says they’re keeping the masks.

The end of a statewide mask mandate in New Jersey schools is right around the corner. Next month, Murphy says the state can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and increased vaccinations.

The state is allowing school districts to decide how they want to move forward for the rest of the school year.

Despite the state’s recommendation, the Camden City School District chose to keep the masks in place.

“We are glad that the COVID numbers are decreasing in New Jersey, however, we want to make sure our young people continue to be safe while in our care. This new sense of normalcy, although difficult at times, will benefit our students, staff, and entire school community,” Superintendent Katrina McCombs said.

Camden Education Association President Keith Benson says he believes the district’s decision is a responsible one.

“It’s the district taking a moment to look out for the best interest of our students and our staff and I appreciate that,” he said.

Benson says teachers are on board too and wants parents, whether they agree or not, to know kids are the number one priority.

“I think we all as parents and as community members want to make sure our loved ones stay safe as possible,” Benson said.

“I’m all for masks on,” parent Danyelle Patterson said.

She says masks are key in keeping the students safe every day.

“I am one of the parents who is a single parent who has no help so when they take the masks down and these kids start getting sick I am going to lose my job because I can’t keep leaving every time they get possible exposures,” Patterson said.

In the end, parents and teachers alike are trying to navigate a school year as safely as possible.

The statewide mask mandate will end on March 7.