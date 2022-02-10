PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are learning more about a pizza delivery driver shot and gravely wounded in Philadelphia Monday night. Family members have identified the victim as 41-year-old Benziane Mohamed.
He is married and has two young children.
Police say he was making a pizza delivery on the 1400 block of Mayfield Street Monday night when he was shot in the head near Broad and Indiana Streets.
He then crashed into a home on North 15th Street.
Investigators say the shooting appears to have been a set-up and possibly an attempted robbery.
