By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are learning more about a pizza delivery driver shot and gravely wounded in Philadelphia Monday night. Family members have identified the victim as 41-year-old Benziane Mohamed.

He is married and has two young children.

Police say he was making a pizza delivery on the 1400 block of Mayfield Street Monday night when he was shot in the head near Broad and Indiana Streets.

He then crashed into a home on North 15th Street.

Investigators say the shooting appears to have been a set-up and possibly an attempted robbery.

