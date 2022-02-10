PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Simmons saga ended Thursday in a mega-deal that saw the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets swap Simmons for former MVP James Harden. The first possible Sixers-Nets game in Philadelphia isn’t too far away, on March 10, but it’s unclear if Simmons will be ready to play by then just yet.

In the meantime, all of the Sixers fans Eyewitness News spoke to Thursday at the sports bar at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia were happy about the trade. They’re hoping it brings some stability back to the team.

“I think it’s a good trade for the Sixers,” fan Joe Monteleone said. “It’s going to improve. He’ll want to work with Jojo.”

Fans say they’re glad to see Simmons go.

“Ben Simmons, he was just so stubborn, like a toddler,” fan Angelina Scott said. “They paying you all that bread, all that money, you better get up and go play. What you acting crazy for?”

“I’ll be taking my son over to the games anyway, so I’ll definitely go more now that [Harden’s] there,” she added.

“We have James Harden, which is potentially a better player that may fit with Philly better than the Nets,” fan Amah Dunoh said. “Because James Harden wanted to come here to get a championship. That’s what he wanted. James Harden man, he was worth like five more players, if we had it.”

Fans have mixed opinions about Seth Curry and Andre Drummond leaving the Sixers.

“Not too happy to see Seth Curry leave. Andre Drummond, they’re going to need to find another center to back up Jojo,” Monteleone said.

“Drummond, for one, I don’t know why, but he never fit with Philly,” Dunoh said. “Like, he was not the guy we really needed, and Seth was OK, but he was never consistent, so I feel like that’s a good fit. It was worth it.”

With the trade complete, fans say the team can finally put all the drama behind.

“We’re here right now betting so every week, I’m going to bet on Philly for sure,” Dunoh said. “So 76ers for the championship, all the way.”

The Sixers will host the Nets on March 10. The cheapest tickets at this time are going for $195, and it’s still unclear if Simmons will play.