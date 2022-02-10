PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the rumor mill is starting to heat up as we inch closer to the day several teams across the association could make season-altering trades. Will the Sixers finally trade their disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons?

Or will president of basketball operations Daryl Morey stand firm and hold onto Simmons for another player during the offseason?

Below, CBS3 put together of list of teams the Sixers could trade Simmons to before the deadline.

Brooklyn Nets

It’s no secret that Morey wants to bring James Harden to Philadelphia. He was almost successful last season before the former MVP got sent to Brooklyn.

Fast forward one year and Morey finds himself in a similar situation: trying to acquire Harden in exchange for Simmons. And there’s a real chance it could happen.

Last week, a big domino in the Harden-to-Philly situation fell when The Athletic reported that the Nets are now open to discussing a deal that would send Harden to the Sixers.

But conflicting reports emerged on Monday about Harden being potentially dealt to the Sixers. ESPN reported that Morey hasn’t talked to Nets general manager Sean Marks in a month about a trade, and in that instance, he shot Morey’s request down.

However, on Tuesday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that a Harden-Simmons deal “absolutely” has a chance of happening before Thursday’s deadline.

The week of the NBA trade deadline is usually littered with reports and rumors from teams and agents attempting to seek leverage, so believe what you want over the next two days. I have no doubt the leaks will drive Sixers fans insane.

Last week, reports have said that Harden is frustrated on the Nets. He apparently isn’t a fan of the organization, head coach Steve Nash’s rotations, and the fact that Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been a part-time player this season due to his vaccination status.

Ever-important behind Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons trade talks, James Harden has recently told several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his growing interest to explore other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer. More at @BR_NBA: https://t.co/zy5dEwPSfP — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 25, 2022

Plus, this all comes after Harden declined to sign a contract extension with Brooklyn before the season.

Brooklyn will most likely ask for players like Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle to sweeten the package headlined by Simmons, but Morey probably won’t jump at the trade. He’ll most likely try to hold onto Maxey due to the potential he’s displayed this season, but everyone else besides Embiid should be on the table for the Sixers in a deal that could land Harden.

If a deal doesn’t happen between the Nets and Sixers at the deadline, a sign-and-trade involving Harden is possible during the offseason. Harden has a player option at the end of the year and is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Sixers could threaten to sign Harden during free agency if he declines his player option, but they would have to clear massive amounts of cap space.

Time will tell if a deal between the Sixers and Nets happens.

But Morey should be trying to do everything he can in order to pair Harden with Joel Embiid before the deadline so he doesn’t punt another MVP-level season from the big fella.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have reportedly been one of the most engaged teams with the Sixers in regards to Simmons as the trade deadline looms.

According to The Athletic, the Sixers and Hawks have discussed a deal that would potentially send John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and draft compensation to Philadelphia.

Collins and Bogdanovic would certainly help out the Sixers this season, but pairing Collins and Tobias Harris would be a clunky fit for the Sixers.

The Sixers have tried to attach Harris to a Simmons deal, but the Hawks then reportedly became uninterested.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have reportedly remained in conversations for Simmons, but are unwilling to meet Philadelphia’s demand for high draft picks.

Minnesota has apparently been open to to discuss a package with Simmons and Harris, but their offers haven’t enticed the Sixers.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards would fit in very nicely alongside Embiid, Maxey, and Harris, but Minnesota has been reluctant throw him in any trade talks.

Sacramento Kings

Well, scratch the Kings off the list of trading for Simmons.

The Kings made a huge deal with the Indiana Pacers Tuesday that sent guards Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and center Tristan Thompson in exchange for Domantis Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a 2023 second-round pick.

The Kings are now indeed out of the Simmons sweepstakes.

For a while, it seemed the Kings were the most likely team to trade for Simmons, but now they’ll try to build around Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards reportedly weren’t seriously considering trading Bradley Beal at the deadline, but now it’s definitely not happening. On Tuesday, news broke that Beal will undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist.

But, the Sixers will be keeping an eye on the Beal situation in Washington, especially if they aren’t able to land Harden.

Beal has a player option and could become an unrestricted free agent after this year, so he could walk for nothing. If the Sixers were able to clear cap space, they could threaten to sign him.

Beal is on a shortlist of players that the Sixers would trade Simmons for, according to The Athletic, but the Sixers haven’t been willing to include Maxey or Thybulle in any deals.

Portland Trail Blazers

It’s very unlikely that the Blazers will strike a deal at the deadline with the Sixers. Early in the Simmons saga, Portland seemed like the team that was most likely to trade for him. But Morey and the Blazers couldn’t come to an agreement.

On Tuesday, the Blazers sent CJ McCollum in a trade package to the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, the plan is to build around Lillard during the offseason.

But like the Beal situation in Washington, Morey and company will also have their eyes glued to what’s going on in Portland with Lillard.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are currently fighting for a spot in a play-in game to make the playoffs, but there’s been no indication as of late that they will blow up their roster.

Back in November, Boston reportedly engaged in conversations with the Sixers in a deal revolving around Simmons, Things between Boston and Philly have seemed to cool off as of late.

Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown would have to be included in a deal to make the money work. The deal would help both teams.

But, it looks like Boston is going to continue to let its young core of Brown and Jayson Tatum try to work things out.

Brown would provide the Sixers with a much-needed wing that can score in multiple ways and find his own shot.

If the Celtics spiral this season and get knocked out in the play-in game, maybe they would be willing to make a deal during the offseason. The Sixers would certainly be interested if they’re not able to move Simmons by the deadline.