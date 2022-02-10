CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say three children were inside an SUV when it was stolen in Kingsessing. It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday on the 5300 block of Willows Avenue.

Police say a woman left her children inside her running SUV to run into a friend’s house. That’s when the car was taken.

Police say the children asked the carjacker to let them out and the person did.

They ran to tell their mom what happened.

Officers later found the SUV abandoned at 55th and Malcolm Streets.