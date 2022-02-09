PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This year’s Oscar nominations are out and there are a lot of familiar faces from the Philadelphia region. Will Smith has been nominated for best actor for his role in “King Richard.”
It’s the West Philly native’s third-best actor nomination. He has yet to win. Maybe the third time will be the charm.READ MORE: 48-Inch Water Main Break Causes Major Flooding In Philadelphia’s Kingsessing Section
Smith isn’t the only person with local ties to earn a nomination.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Outlines Historic School Investments In Public Education
Questlove from The Roots was nominated for best documentary feature for “Summer of Soul.”MORE NEWS: NBA Trade Deadline: Will Sixers' Ben Simmons Finally Be Traded?
Malvern native Adam McKay is up for best original screenplay for “Don’t Look Up.”