CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Adam McKay, Local News, Philadelphia News, questlove, Will Smith

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This year’s Oscar nominations are out and there are a lot of familiar faces from the Philadelphia region. Will Smith has been nominated for best actor for his role in “King Richard.”

It’s the West Philly native’s third-best actor nomination. He has yet to win. Maybe the third time will be the charm.

READ MORE: 48-Inch Water Main Break Causes Major Flooding In Philadelphia’s Kingsessing Section

Smith isn’t the only person with local ties to earn a nomination.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Outlines Historic School Investments In Public Education

Questlove from The Roots was nominated for best documentary feature for “Summer of Soul.”

MORE NEWS: NBA Trade Deadline: Will Sixers' Ben Simmons Finally Be Traded?

Malvern native Adam McKay is up for best original screenplay for “Don’t Look Up.”