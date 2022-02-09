Philadelphia Police: 4 Suspects Wanted After Firing 54 Shots Into Car In Northern Liberties

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects wanted in a shooting in Northern Liberties. Police say 54 shots were fired into a car, and amazingly no one was injured.

It happened early in the morning on Jan. 22 at the Lukoil gas station on North Delaware Avenue.

Police say the suspects fired at a person sitting inside that vehicle.

If you have any information, call police.

