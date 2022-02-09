Philadelphia Police: 4 Suspects Wanted After Firing 54 Shots Into Car In Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects wanted in a shooting in Northern Liberties. Police say 54 shots were fired into a car, and amazingly no one was injured.
It happened early in the morning on Jan. 22 at the Lukoil gas station on North Delaware Avenue.'I Thought We Were In The River': Massive Water Main Break Causes Major Flooding In Kingsessing
Police say the suspects fired at a person sitting inside that vehicle.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police's DNA Lab Facing Backlog; Victims' Families Worry It's Delaying Justice, Safety
If you have any information, call police.MORE NEWS: New Castle County Police Make Arrests, Recover Pricey Items In String Of Residential Burglaries
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.