PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — A major water main break occurred Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section. Eyewitness News has been told the 48-inch break happened at the intersection of 56th Street and Springfield Avenue around 6 a.m.
The entire intersection is flooded, cars are swamped, and it appears water is seeping into some homes.
Firefighters and police are on the scene. Firefighters have helped evacuate multiple from their homes in the area.
The water department is on the way, and hopefully, they’ll have that main shut off soon.