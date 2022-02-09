PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking suspect made a run for it on Tuesday after police say he crashed a stolen car. But officers caught up with him and solved another carjacking.

It’s not often that you hear of a carjacking victim identifying their own car. Police tell Eyewitness News that call from the victim ultimately ended with police closing two carjacking cases.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a carjacking victim spotted his own car, a Mercedes Benz in the 4000 block of Aramingo Avenue. The victim told police his car was stolen 10 days ago.

Police then began to pursue the suspect. Police say it ended when the suspect crashed the Mercedes into a parked car in the 4500 block of Richmond Street.

With the help of bystanders, police were able to apprehend the 32-year-old man, who also had a stolen wallet on him that was a major clue in a second carjacking.

“When they were looking into the credit cards and identification that today’s suspect threw into the back of a pick-up truck, we realize that was stolen from a carjacking that occurred yesterday in the 24th district, that was also a carjacking pointing gun where an Audi was taken,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police were also able to recover a handgun from the suspect. Officials tell Eyewitness News the new carjacking task force helped in this investigation.