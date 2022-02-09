ERIE, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will visit Erie Elementary School on Wednesday to outline his vision for a generational investment in public education. The briefing will take place at approximately 11:00 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Wolf will visit Erie Elementary School on Wednesday to outline his vision for a generational investment in public education.
- When: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.