CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gov. Tom Wolf, Local News, Pennsylvania News

ERIE, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will visit Erie Elementary School on Wednesday to outline his vision for a generational investment in public education. The briefing will take place at approximately 11:00 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. 

  • What:  Wolf will visit Erie Elementary School on Wednesday to outline his vision for a generational investment in public education.
  • When: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.