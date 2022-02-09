CBS News PhillyWatch Now
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit has linked multiple residential burglaries by victims’ ethnicities. Last week, a vehicle was caught on surveillance camera was identified and located, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects and recovery of a diverse amount of stolen items. 

They’ll hold a briefing about it at approximately 2 p.m. and it will be streamed on CBS News Philly above. 

  • What:  The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit has linked multiple residential burglaries by victims’ ethnicities.
  • When: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

