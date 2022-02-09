NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit has linked multiple residential burglaries by victims’ ethnicities. Last week, a vehicle was caught on surveillance camera was identified and located, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects and recovery of a diverse amount of stolen items.
They’ll hold a briefing about it at approximately 2 p.m. and it will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit has linked multiple residential burglaries by victims’ ethnicities.
- When: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
