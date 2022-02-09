1 Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Mount Holly, New Jersey on Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Route 38, near Savory Way, around 10:30 a.m.
Both vehicles rolled over, and one ended up on the side of the road in the grass.Several Homes Evacuated, Schools Closed Following 48-Inch Water Main Break In Kingsessing That Caused Major Flooding
One person was killed.READ MORE: How Residents Affected By Water Main Break In Kingsessing Can Get Help
It’s unclear what caused the accident.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: New Castle County Police Holding Press Conference Regarding Burglary Apprehension, Property Identification