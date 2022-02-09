CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Mount Holly News

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Mount Holly, New Jersey on Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Route 38, near Savory Way, around 10:30 a.m.

Both vehicles rolled over, and one ended up on the side of the road in the grass.

1 Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Mount Holly

READ MORE: Several Homes Evacuated, Schools Closed Following 48-Inch Water Main Break In Kingsessing That Caused Major Flooding

One person was killed.

READ MORE: How Residents Affected By Water Main Break In Kingsessing Can Get Help

It’s unclear what caused the accident.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: New Castle County Police Holding Press Conference Regarding Burglary Apprehension, Property Identification

 