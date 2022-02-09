Philadelphia Man Charged With Attempted Homicide In Connection To 2019 Road Rage Shooting In Whitemarsh Township

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect wanted in a 2019 road rage shooting in Whitemarsh Township is behind bars Wednesday morning. Pennsylvania State Police arrested 31-year-old Keith Choice in connection to the shooting. 

Investigators say the Philadelphia man drove alongside a man on Route 309 and shot him in the neck.

The victim survived.

It’s not yet clear how police tracked him down.

Choice has been charged with attempted homicide.