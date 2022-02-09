Philadelphia Man Charged With Attempted Homicide In Connection To 2019 Road Rage Shooting In Whitemarsh Township

WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect wanted in a 2019 road rage shooting in Whitemarsh Township is behind bars Wednesday morning. Pennsylvania State Police arrested 31-year-old Keith Choice in connection to the shooting.
Investigators say the Philadelphia man drove alongside a man on Route 309 and shot him in the neck.READ MORE: Philadelphia's Will Smith, Questlove Receive Oscar Nominations
The victim survived.READ MORE: 48-Inch Water Main Break Causes Major Flooding In Philadelphia’s Kingsessing Section
It’s not yet clear how police tracked him down.MORE NEWS: NBA Trade Deadline: Will Sixers' Ben Simmons Finally Be Traded?
Choice has been charged with attempted homicide.