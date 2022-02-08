PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf delivered his final budget address as governor to lawmakers in Harrisburg on Tuesday. Wolf’s proposed spending plan will send millions more dollars to the Delaware Valley.

In his eighth and final budget address, the Democratic governor touted a sound economy in the commonwealth under his two terms.

“At long last, our fiscal house is actually in order,” Wolf said. “Over the past seven years, we have turned that $2 to $3 billion structural budget deficit into a $2 to $3 billion structural budget surplus.”

The governor’s address was punctuated by applause mostly from his Democratic allies in the state legislature. He doubled down on themes like creating a more equitable education system throughout the state as he pitched a $1.8 billion boost to education.

“There’s still one big commitment left unfulfilled,” Wolf said. “The Fair Funding Formula was created by a bipartisan commission shared by two Republican legislators and it represents a long-overdue step toward achieving equal opportunity in our commonwealth. It promises that a child’s chance to thrive will not be determined by their zip code.”

Wolf is asking for $1.25 billion more in funding for K-12 education, an additional $200 million for special education, and an extra $70 million for early childhood education. The governor is also again pushing to raise the minimum salary for teachers to $45,000 per year.

“There’s never been a better time to take a giant step forward than right now,” Wolf said. “We can afford to invest a whole lot more in the Fair Funding Formula without raising one penny in state taxes.”

Wolf also struck a familiar chord, once again pushing to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. It’s been an uphill battle, but he’s again proposing the policy change.

“Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is still stuck at $7.25,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvanians have not gotten a raise in 13 years. Adjusted for inflation, they have actually taken a $2 an hour pay cut. We are literally surrounded by states that are giving minimum wage workers a better deal, and this is embarrassing.”

The House Republican leadership issued commanding disapproval of the governor’s $44 billion budget.

“The irresponsible plan proposed today increases spending by $17 million per day. If I were not actually here to see it, I would not believe such a terrible idea would actually be put forward by this governor,” Majority Leader Rep. Kerry Benninghoff said.

The governor’s budget plan, and its massive investment in education, is being welcomed by educators all around the state.

President of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Jerry Jordan says in a statement, “Our students deserve, and in fact, are constitutionally (and morally) entitled to a thorough and efficient system of public education. As we continue our collective work towards a more equitable tomorrow, we commend the governor for the steps he’s outlined today.”