DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby police say a teen was shot during an apparent attempted robbery at a trolley stop Tuesday in Drexel Hill. It happened at the trolley stop on the 300 block of Edmunds Avenue.
Police say the teen is expected to be OK.
DEVELOPING: Police in Upper Darby say an 18-year-old was shot while waiting for a trolley in the 300 block of Edmonds in what they believe was a robbery attempt. Victim is expected to be okay. Search for the shooter is ongoing. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 9, 2022
Police continue searching for the shooter.