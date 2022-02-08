CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby police say a teen was shot during an apparent attempted robbery at a trolley stop Tuesday in Drexel Hill. It happened at the trolley stop on the 300 block of Edmunds Avenue.

Police say the teen is expected to be OK.

Police continue searching for the shooter.