Philadelphia Weather: Warm-Up Will Leave Delaware Valley Feeling Like April, Not February

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the past week of cold, snow, freezing rain, and just plain old rain, the Philadelphia region is in for a treat for the remainder of this week.

It will feel more like April than February with highs reaching near or into the 50’s through Saturday as compared to what should be our average high temperature of 43 in Philadelphia this week.

So why this pleasant and mild shift in the weather? High pressure will be the main feature across the region this week taping into warmer air to the west and southwest rather than the cold Canadian air from the north and northwest.

There will be ample sunshine much of the time as well with a few clouds drifting through Wednesday night, Thursday, and Saturday afternoon.

Enjoy this wonderful warm-up while you can because like most good things it will come to an end. Much colder air in the 20’s and 30’s arrives on Sunday with a chance of snow.