PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Center City early Tuesday morning has left a 27-year-old man dead. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. at 13th and Walnut Streets.
Police say a 27-year-old man was found unconscious and shot multiple times.
Police say they located 21 spent shell casings nearby and a semi-automatic handgun.
Investigators say the suspected shooter was last seen driving away in a blue pickup truck.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.