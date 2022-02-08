CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A shooting in Center City early Tuesday morning has left a 27-year-old man dead. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. at 13th and Walnut Streets.

Police say a 27-year-old man was found unconscious and shot multiple times.

Police say they located 21 spent shell casings nearby and a semi-automatic handgun.

Investigators say the suspected shooter was last seen driving away in a blue pickup truck.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.