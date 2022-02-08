PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Captain Mark Overwise of the Philadelphia Police Department will provide an update on some fatal crashes that have happened recently in the city. The briefing will take place at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Overwise will provide an update on some fatal crashes that have happened recently in the city on Tuesday.
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
