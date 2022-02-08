WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A West Deptford, New Jersey man was found dead inside a Waterford Township residence on Tuesday after he was wanted for attempted murder and several other charges. Officials say, Nicholas Pagano, 31, died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Bergen County Prosector’s Office announced.

Pagano, who was a nurse, was wanted for allegedly assaulting and burning a colleague at the Hackensack University Medical Center early Monday morning. At around 5:15 a.m. on Monday, the Hackensack Police Department received a 911 call about a report of an employee that was assaulted at the hospital.

Police responded to the scene and found a 54-year-old woman who had been attacked and burned allegedly by Pagano in the break room. The victim suffered third-degree burns over her upper body, face, and hands, according to officials. She also had a laceration on her head that required stitches.

An investigation revealed that Pagano struck her with a wrench. He was wanted for attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a deadly weapon before dying on Tuesday.

The woman was treated in the emergency room at HUMC and transported to another medical facility for additional treatment. She’s currently in stable condition.

Numerous prosecutor offices in New Jersey were involved in this investigation.