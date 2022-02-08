PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The final suspect in the shooting death of a Philadelphia teenager is in custody. U.S. Marshals arrested Jahlil Williams in Atlanta.
He was wanted for murder in relation to the murder of 14-year-old Samir Jefferson.
Samir was killed in the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue in late November while waiting for a SEPTA bus.
Williams is being held in Fulton County, Georgia, awaiting extradition back to Philadelphia.
Three other men have previously been arrested in connection to the murder.