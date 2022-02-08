DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A local high school teacher and choir director is accused of hiding cameras inside a bedroom of his home to secretly record a former student as he undressed. Fifty-six-year-old Joseph Orht of Buckingham Township faces a number of charges.

At Central Bucks West High School, officials are urging parents to talk to their kids. They’re concerned more victims could be out there.

A teacher and the choir director at Central Bucks High School is under arrest, accused of secretly recording a former student as he undressed.

“It’s devastating. I have two kids in this school,” a parent said.

According to the criminal complaint, the 2016 graduate and choir member says the 56-year-old began mentoring him during his junior year and that, when they were alone, Orht would sometimes come up from behind and hug him.

The victim also says Orht inappropriately touched him and told him he loved him.

Following graduation, the student moved into a bedroom inside Orht’s home where officials say Orht hid cameras and secretly recorded the male.

“It’s a horrible set of circumstances. I feel really bad for the family,” a man said.

Detectives also state Orht tried to destroy evidence, including a laptop which he submerged in water, and four cameras by giving it to the victim to dispose of. He instead turned everything over to the police.

In a statement, Central Bucks School District tells CBS3 Orht submitted his retirement effective this June but has been on a leave of absence since October, adding they are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Orht’s bio was removed from their website early Tuesday night.

Officials are now urging parents to talk with their students about any contact that may have crossed the line.

“We keep an open dialogue so I’ll just confirm that nothing has happened and make sure they understand what’s right and what’s wrong,” a parent said.

Orht has taught hundreds of students over the years including Grammy-winner P!nk, who he produced a student performance of her song “What About Us” last year — something she personally thanked him for on social media.

Orht was arrested Tuesday and faces a number of felony charges including invasion of privacy.