PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The White House has a message for parents. Millions of them are eligible for the full amount of the child tax credit, but they have to file their taxes to get it.
The credit was part of the pandemic relief program. It paid up to $3,600 per child under age 6, and up to $3,000 per child under age 17.READ MORE: Temple University Hospital Doctor On Mission To Raise Awareness Of Heart Disease's Impact On Black Americans
Vice President Kamala Harris urged parents to file with the IRS to get the full amount.READ MORE: Final Suspect In Shooting Death Of Philadelphia Teen Samir Jefferson Arrested In Atlanta
“If you are one of the more than 30 million families who have already received the Child Tax Credit, you still need to file your taxes. That is the only way to receive the second half of what you are owed,” Harris said.
Click here to see if you are eligible.MORE NEWS: Police Believe Pizza Delivery Driver Shot In Head In North Philadelphia Might've Been Ambushed
The tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18.