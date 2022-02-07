UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby Township is on the financial brink. The mayor has called an emergency meeting to avoid a government shutdown.

Will paychecks for township workers bounce come Friday? That’s at the center of this thorny dispute over how federal COVID-19 funds have been accounted for in Upper Darby.

Behind the scenes, there are lots of questions — and some fierce politics.

Township workers in Upper Darby are at the center of a feud.

Financial Firestorm: A portion of Upper Darby’s federal covid funds designed to cover some payroll is held up after $6 million in federal dollars was flagged to be missing from an account. Township officials have shown CBS3 the money is accounted for. (1/2) @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DG90QVSkW8 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 7, 2022

Money was running bare in township coffers, and last week Council was asked to appropriate $6 million in federal COVID-19 funds to cover payroll for police, fire, and sanitation workers.

It would be an appropriate use of federal money, and then, David Haman, the township’s elected treasurer announced that he discovered a glitch.

“I don’t know where $6.3 million of this money went,” Haman said. “Again, I’m not suggesting there’s any problem here. I just need to find out what’s going on.”

The treasurer revealed a fund balance that township leaders on both sides of the issue contend did not add up. The meeting took an angry turn.

In the end, a bipartisan group of six councilmembers refused to appropriate the money.

A bi-partisan majority of council refused to appropriate “covid loss” funds of $6 million to ensure the township makes payroll; they maintain there are concerns about how the federal money has been accounted for. An emergency appropriations meeting is set for 7p (2/2) @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 7, 2022

“I got to tell you, you’re telling me there’s some confusion about where $20 million was put? That is unacceptable,” Upper Darby Township Councilmember Meaghan Wagner said.

On Monday, township chief administrative officer Vincent Rongione said the report that ignited a firestorm was incomplete. He said the report shown at the meeting was not correct and $6 million is not missing.

Rongione showed Eyewitness News a ledger. Across a number of entries, he says there is no missing $6 million chunks of money, but he acknowledges seeds of mistrust are sown with councilmembers demanding a full account of federal COVID-19 funds.

Rongione cautioned officials to explore where the money is.

“No one in the administration and many members of Council had not seen that report before it was produced in the middle of this council meeting,” Rongione said.

Rongione said he was “blindsided” by the report.

Others were also blindsided, including three Democrats and three Republicans on Council who united to block the use of any federal money until they got some answers.

“That’s our duty to the taxpayers, to answer to that taxpayers as to where that money is,” Wagner said.

“We want to know where the money is, how is it spent and we have to answer to our residents, so if how are we going to answer them if we don’t know ourselves,” Councilmember Lisa Faraglia said.

“It was a lot of information that was not present,” Councilmember Matt Silva said. “We were asked to make a large allocation of funds without all the information.”

An emergency meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday. Council will again be asked to move an amount of $6 million so payroll can be met.

A letter handed to CBS3 by the administration showed all of those federal funds are now in a single account as of Monday afternoon.

Members of the finance committee will propose only appropriating the amount to cover payroll, but it’s not clear if that will allow for a deal to be struck.