PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pizza delivery driver was shot in the head while on the job in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened at North 15th and Mayfield Streets around 8:10 p.m.
Police say the 40-year-old victim was shot in the head and is in extremely critical condition.
Investigators say the driver's last delivery was a half block from where the vehicle crashed and the food was still in the car.
They say it is possible he was set up and was the target of a robbery.
The investigation continues. No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.