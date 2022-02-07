PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parts of the Delaware Valley are under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. due to freezing rain and the possibility of ice accumulation. Parts of central and south New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania are in that advisory, while northern Delaware is included in one that lasts until 10 a.m.
There is a possibility of freezing rain or drizzle Monday morning, leading to ice accumulation or a light glaze.
Some parts of the region woke up to some snowflakes, but they aren’t accumulating to much.
Waking up to a light dusting of snow on this Monday! Watch out for slick roads for your commute. Crews are treating the roadways on the ACX and speeds are set at 45mph on the GSP in NJ! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8RrizKx20B
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) February 7, 2022
These conditions led to speed restriction on parts of the Atlantic City Expressway and the Garden State Parkway, limiting drivers to 45 mph.
