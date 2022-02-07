CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parts of the Delaware Valley are under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. due to freezing rain and the possibility of ice accumulation. Parts of central and south New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania are in that advisory, while northern Delaware is included in one that lasts until 10 a.m.

There is a possibility of freezing rain or drizzle Monday morning, leading to ice accumulation or a light glaze.

Some parts of the region woke up to some snowflakes, but they aren’t accumulating to much.

These conditions led to speed restriction on parts of the Atlantic City Expressway and the Garden State Parkway, limiting drivers to 45 mph.

