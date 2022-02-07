PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst section on Sunday night, police tell Eyewitness News. Police say he was visiting his mother when he was approached.
The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of Afton Street just after 8 p.m.
BREAKING: Police tell #CBS3 a man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking; he was visiting his mother when he was approached. Police tell me out of this recent carjacking spike, this is the first where a victim was killed. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/rDWH9DuJKh
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 7, 2022
The man was shot once in the right side of his abdomen, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m. at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered, officials say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here