TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy will announce a date for the state’s school mask mandate to end during Monday afternoon’s press conference, sources confirmed to CBS3. Officials in the Murphy Administration have confirmed the information to Eyewitness News.
Additional details on the rollout of the order remain unclear, including whether local districts will have the ability to implement their own masking mandates.
Gov. Murphy had hinted at this decision in recent weeks.
The governor will hold the weekly coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m.