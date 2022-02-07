CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times inside an Oxford Circle home. This happened just before 3 a.m.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Sanger Street and found a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.

