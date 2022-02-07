HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — Valentine’s Day is a week away, but even cupid can’t control the supply chain issue that’s been hitting businesses — and your wallet — hard. Eyewitness News went to a local florist to see how they are handling the holiday rush.

Just days ahead of one of their busiest days of the year, florists Toni Ann Ordille and Anthony Levato, co-owners of Our Expressions Florist in Hammonton, are still waiting for their Valentine’s Day roses to arrive.

“Your suppliers are having a problem,” Ordille said. “Your flights are delayed, trucking, everything. Everything is all involved, and you can’t get the help to load the trucks, to load the planes.”

By comparison, in February of 2020 — the last pre-pandemic Valentine’s Day — the roses they’re waiting for were already there and ready to go.

“They would be ready, you know, you’d be getting ready to fill those vases,” Ordille said.

A National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics survey suggests Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach just under $24 billion this year, a more than $2 billion increase from last year.

Despite these challenges coming at a time when customers appear willing and eager to spend, Ordille and Levato remain positive.

“Customers have been wonderful,” Ordille said. “When I tell you wonderful, they understand. They know, they’re dealing with all of this. No matter where you go, you go to Home Depot, wherever you go, there’s a problem. Even Amazon has a problem. People understand.”

Ordille joked that she has her aspirin and Tylenol on hand to deal with the undue stress of waiting for the roses they’ve ordered to be delivered on time and she says even if you can’t get roses for Valentine’s Day, sharing love however you do it is all that matters.