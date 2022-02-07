TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will lift the statewide mask mandate in schools on March 7. Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.
"Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy. But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations," Murphy tweeted.
Additional details on the rollout of the order remain unclear, including whether local districts will have the ability to implement their own masking mandates.
Gov. Murphy had hinted at this decision in recent weeks.
