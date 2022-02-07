WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Just because it’s the middle of the winter, it’s never too early to start thinking about summer down the Jersey Shore. Morey’s Pier said Monday it’s starting to hire seasonal workers now.
There are more than 1,500 openings beginning in late April.
Workers can make up to $15 per hour.
There are other perks too such as free rides and discounted passes for family and friends.
If you’re interested in applying, click here.